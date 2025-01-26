Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

BAGHDAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) Several Iraqi citizens were killed in separate security incidents across various cities in Iraq over the past 24 hours.

Security sources reported that an individual was killed by armed assailants north of Baghdad. Meanwhile, the bodies of a father and his son were discovered in Basra Governorate, in the south of the country, along with the body of a young man found in central Najaf city.