Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Several Palestinian citizens, including a photojournalist, were killed today as the Israeli aggression on Gaza continues.

Eyewitnesses reported the death of photojournalist Saed Abu Nabhan, who was fatally shot by an Israeli sniper after several journalists were surrounded in the New Camp area of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

In another incident, four Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured when an Israeli warplane targeted a family home with a missile in Al-Shuja’iya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. The injured were transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medical sources announced that 4,500 cases of upper and lower limb amputations have been recorded since the beginning of the war in October 2023. Among these, 800 cases involve Palestinian children, accounting for 18 percent of the total, while 540 cases involve Palestinian women, making up 12 percent.