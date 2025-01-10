Several Palestinians Martyred; Amputation Cases Surge In Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Several Palestinian citizens, including a photojournalist, were killed today as the Israeli aggression on Gaza continues.
Eyewitnesses reported the death of photojournalist Saed Abu Nabhan, who was fatally shot by an Israeli sniper after several journalists were surrounded in the New Camp area of Nuseirat in central Gaza.
In another incident, four Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured when an Israeli warplane targeted a family home with a missile in Al-Shuja’iya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. The injured were transferred to local hospitals for treatment.
Meanwhile, Palestinian medical sources announced that 4,500 cases of upper and lower limb amputations have been recorded since the beginning of the war in October 2023. Among these, 800 cases involve Palestinian children, accounting for 18 percent of the total, while 540 cases involve Palestinian women, making up 12 percent.
Recent Stories
UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..
Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..
Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires
2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK
MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment
US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..
UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15
Encroachments removed from Madina Town
CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising
Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From Middle East
-
Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza23 seconds ago
-
Israeli airstrike kills two, injures four in southern Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain3 hours ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with United States, offers condolences over victims of wildfires3 hours ago
-
Over 300 keynotes, panels, main sessions at 1 Billion Followers Summit’s third edition3 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed visits DUPHAT 2025, witnesses launching of pharmaceutical college4 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed issues decree forming Board of Trustees of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation4 hours ago
-
SEF 2025 to host 300+ leaders from 45 countries5 hours ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2025 features stellar line-up with seven top 20 players5 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazil's Minister of Mines and Energy6 hours ago
-
UAE winter tourism shines with vibrant festivals6 hours ago
-
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources7 hours ago