Open Menu

Several Palestinians Martyred; Amputation Cases Surge In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Several Palestinians martyred; amputation cases surge in Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Several Palestinian citizens, including a photojournalist, were killed today as the Israeli aggression on Gaza continues.

Eyewitnesses reported the death of photojournalist Saed Abu Nabhan, who was fatally shot by an Israeli sniper after several journalists were surrounded in the New Camp area of Nuseirat in central Gaza.

In another incident, four Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured when an Israeli warplane targeted a family home with a missile in Al-Shuja’iya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. The injured were transferred to local hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, Palestinian medical sources announced that 4,500 cases of upper and lower limb amputations have been recorded since the beginning of the war in October 2023. Among these, 800 cases involve Palestinian children, accounting for 18 percent of the total, while 540 cases involve Palestinian women, making up 12 percent.

Related Topics

Injured Gaza October Women Family

Recent Stories

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on ..

UN weather agency confirms 2024 as hottest year on record at 1.55°C above pre-i ..

10 minutes ago
 Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provi ..

Faceless Customs Assessment System of FBR to provide relief to importers: Prime ..

10 minutes ago
 Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

Wind lull offers hope in Los Angeles fires

10 minutes ago
 2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highw ..

2 lose lives in accident on poor-conditioned highway in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

MQM-P MPAs complain about encroachment

10 minutes ago
 US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitim ..

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after 'illegitimate' swearing-in

41 minutes ago
Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport sy ..

Govt striving to promote eco-friendly transport system: Provincial Minister for ..

41 minutes ago
 UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hem ..

UAF to hold workshop, exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from Jan 15

41 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Madina Town

Encroachments removed from Madina Town

41 minutes ago
 CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Tu ..

CM Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School, says Pak-Turk friendship to continue to p ..

45 minutes ago
 Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

1 hour ago
 Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-c ..

Dialogue to focus on national issues, not leader-centric demands: Irfan Siddiqui

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East