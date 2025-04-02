Severe Storms Batter Greek Islands For Second Day
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2025) Severe storms battered islands in Greece for a second day Tuesday, with Crete experiencing the heaviest rainfall. Authorities on Paros and Mykonos, meanwhile, worked to clear overturned cars and debris following hailstorms and torrential downpours.
On Monday, storms in Paros sent cars floating into the sea and flooded homes and businesses with water and mud. Authorities have requested emergency government assistance to address road and infrastructure damage. Nearby Mykonos also endured hailstorms and powerful winds.
Rescue crews on Crete assisted seven people in vehicles trapped by floodwaters while rockslides and road closures were reported on the island after the storm overnight pushed toward the southeast.
The highest rainfall in the previous 24 hours through Tuesday afternoon was recorded near the Cretan port of Chania, according National Observatory of Athens.
Rhodes faced gale-force winds that toppled trees and damaged vehicles. Schools were closed across multiple islands, and the storms halted or disrupted ferry services.
The severe weather primarily impacted islands in the Cyclades chain in the central Aegean, a popular vacation destination known for its beaches and whitewashed houses.
The storms struck just weeks after a rare earthquake swarm forced thousands to flee Santorini and the nearby islands of Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi.
Recent Stories
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2025
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mot ..
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 2025
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
More Stories From Middle East
-
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day4 minutes ago
-
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 3119 minutes ago
-
El-Sisi, Trump discuss regional mediation efforts in phone call11 hours ago
-
European Parliament approves aid package for Egypt, Jordan13 hours ago
-
European Commission plans to expand Europol’s role13 hours ago
-
EDGE launches UNMASK strategic cyber solution to counter digital crime13 hours ago
-
UAE President offers condolences to Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on passing of his mother13 hours ago
-
National Ambulance responds to over 22k emergency medical cases in Q1 202514 hours ago
-
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against US tariffs'15 hours ago
-
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF17 hours ago
-
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA18 hours ago
-
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza18 hours ago