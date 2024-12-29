Open Menu

Severe Weather Delays Thousand Of Flights Across US

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 10:30 AM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) Severe weather disrupted holiday travel on Saturday across the United States with deadly tornadoes in the southeast and heavy snow and wind on the west coast, delaying or cancelling thousands of flights across the country.

More than 7,000 flights in the US were delayed on Saturday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, and more than 200 were cancelled.

About a third of the flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, according to FlightAware, and nearly half of the flights originating from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston were delayed.

At least 10 tornadoes touched down in the southeastern US states of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Saturday, leaving one person dead near Houston, the National Weather Service and local law enforcement said.

