Open Menu

Seviora Group Opens First Middle East Office In ADGM

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Seviora Group opens first Middle East office in ADGM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Seviora Group, a leading Asia-based asset management group with US$54 billion of assets under management and headquartered in Singapore, has announced the establishment of its middle East office in the ADGM.

The new office, coupled with Seviora’s existing offices in Singapore, India, China and Indonesia, will contribute to the expansion of the company in Asia and beyond, allowing it to better develop and offer bespoke investment solutions, co-investment opportunities and strategic partnerships to sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, global banks and family offices.

Seviora Group offers a gateway to Asia’s most compelling investment opportunities, deepening access to the world’s most dynamic markets whilst delivering differentiated investment and financing solutions across public and private markets. With investment capabilities spanning private credit, private equity, liquid and semi-liquid strategies, traditional active and liquidity management solutions, Seviora has over 210 multi-disciplinary investment professionals across its five asset management companies (AMCs).

To lead its Middle East operations, Seviora has appointed Sadiq Hussain as its Senior Executive Officer for its Abu Dhabi Office. With a distinguished career spanning global asset management and investment banking, Sadiq brings deep expertise in capital markets, institutional partnerships, and regional investment strategies.

His experience at leading financial institutions and strong network within the Middle East position Sadiq very well to drive Seviora’s growth and engagement in the region.

Under his leadership, Seviora aims to deepen its partnerships with key investors and
stakeholders, and contribute to the region’s financial ecosystem.

Jimmy Phoon, CEO of Seviora Group, commented, “As we continue to scale up Seviora’s presence, we’re embarking on several partnerships to drive interest into Asia and beyond. The opening of our new office in Abu Dhabi marks a major step in our international expansion and highlights the strategic importance of the Middle East in our growth plans. This move paves the way For further successful partnerships with local investors to meet their rapidly evolving needs. By investing its own capital alongside its clients, Seviora is fully aligned with clients on investment outcomes.

Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer at Seviora Middle East, commented, “Seviora’s expansion into Abu Dhabi is a critical component in its growth trajectory and engagement with the region. ADGM offers a world-class environment that fosters innovation, investment and financial services pedigree, and long-term value creation. I look forward to driving our regional strategy and deepening our engagement with institutional investors.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Seviora Group to ADGM, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a trusted global financial centre. Seviora’s establishment of its regional headquarters in ADGM reflects our growing international appeal and the continued expansion of our global network.”

Related Topics

India World China Company Abu Dhabi Singapore Lead Indonesia Middle East Market Family Asia Billion

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

21 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

47 minutes ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

51 minutes ago
 Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

1 hour ago
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

1 hour ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

1 hour ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

1 hour ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East