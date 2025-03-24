Seviora Group opens first Middle East office in ADGM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) Seviora Group, a leading Asia-based asset management group with US$54 billion of assets under management and headquartered in Singapore, has announced the establishment of its middle East office in the ADGM.

The new office, coupled with Seviora’s existing offices in Singapore, India, China and Indonesia, will contribute to the expansion of the company in Asia and beyond, allowing it to better develop and offer bespoke investment solutions, co-investment opportunities and strategic partnerships to sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, global banks and family offices.

Seviora Group offers a gateway to Asia’s most compelling investment opportunities, deepening access to the world’s most dynamic markets whilst delivering differentiated investment and financing solutions across public and private markets. With investment capabilities spanning private credit, private equity, liquid and semi-liquid strategies, traditional active and liquidity management solutions, Seviora has over 210 multi-disciplinary investment professionals across its five asset management companies (AMCs).

To lead its Middle East operations, Seviora has appointed Sadiq Hussain as its Senior Executive Officer for its Abu Dhabi Office. With a distinguished career spanning global asset management and investment banking, Sadiq brings deep expertise in capital markets, institutional partnerships, and regional investment strategies.

His experience at leading financial institutions and strong network within the Middle East position Sadiq very well to drive Seviora’s growth and engagement in the region.

Under his leadership, Seviora aims to deepen its partnerships with key investors and

stakeholders, and contribute to the region’s financial ecosystem.

Jimmy Phoon, CEO of Seviora Group, commented, “As we continue to scale up Seviora’s presence, we’re embarking on several partnerships to drive interest into Asia and beyond. The opening of our new office in Abu Dhabi marks a major step in our international expansion and highlights the strategic importance of the Middle East in our growth plans. This move paves the way For further successful partnerships with local investors to meet their rapidly evolving needs. By investing its own capital alongside its clients, Seviora is fully aligned with clients on investment outcomes.

Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer at Seviora Middle East, commented, “Seviora’s expansion into Abu Dhabi is a critical component in its growth trajectory and engagement with the region. ADGM offers a world-class environment that fosters innovation, investment and financial services pedigree, and long-term value creation. I look forward to driving our regional strategy and deepening our engagement with institutional investors.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Seviora Group to ADGM, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a trusted global financial centre. Seviora’s establishment of its regional headquarters in ADGM reflects our growing international appeal and the continued expansion of our global network.”