SEWA Accomplishes A Strategic Water Reservoir In Kalba

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 06:15 PM

SEWA accomplishes a strategic water reservoir in Kalba

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) SHARJAH, 13th March 2021 (WAM) - The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) revealed the completion of a project to establish a strategic water reservoir with a capacity of 2 million British gallons and to replace the old pumps with 6 modern distribution pumps in the city of Kalba at a cost of AED 9,734 million.

The project aims to ensure the water supply in all regions, in line with the Authority's strategic plan and its future vision aimed at achieving a balanced approach between development and conservation of natural resources.

Commenting on this, Engineer Moza Al Zaabi, Director of the Kalba Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, confirmed that the Authority is working to cover the water needs to mitigate the risks of climate changes, whether in the near or distant future.

Al Zaabi stressed that new strategic reservoir project in the city of Kalba will contribute to providing excellent services to all regions, in line with the future expansions and development projects in all areas of Kalba City.

