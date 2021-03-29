SEWA announces electronic transformation in providing 8 services

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) The Subscriber Service Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the completion of the electronic transformation project for 8 services through the website www.sewa.gov and the authority’s smart application in order to facilitate procedures, follow the best systems, and save time and effort for subscribers.

Hamid Taher Al Hajj, Director of the Subscriber Service Department at SEWA, said that the authority is working to take advantage of modern technological applications to provide services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah according to the best international standards, in implementation of the wise vision and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He pointed out that the authority is working on training customer service employees to perform their tasks with quality, speed and complete safety, as well as providing them with the latest devices to follow up on customers' requests and complete them in the fastest time.

Hussein Askar, Deputy Director of the Customer Service Department, assured that the electronic transformation in the reception and completion of subscribers' requests will contribute to the speedy completion of requests and ensure accuracy, including services that have been converted into electronic services.