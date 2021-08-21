UrduPoint.com

SEWA Announces New Production Lines At Zulal Water Plant

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:30 PM

SEWA announces new production lines at Zulal Water Plant

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) SHARJAH, 21st August 2021 (WAM) - Zulal Water Plant, a project of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) revealed the operation of new production lines in various sizes with a new innovative design, in response to the requirements and needs of customers.

Ali Ahmed Ali Al Kindi, Managing Director of the Zulal Water Plant, confirmed that SEWGA continues to work on developing the Zulal Water Plant; enhancing the plant competitiveness; and adhering to the social responsibility by adding new sizes to suit the requirements of customers and providing free of charge deliveries. He added that SEWGA strategy aims to provide the best services to the whole population of the United Arab Emirates, where the plant provides 5 gallons,1.5 liters, 500 ml, 330 ml, 200 ml, 150 ml, 100 ml bottles, in addition to paper tissues and sterilisers.

Al Kindi pointed that Zulal Water Plant works according to the best international standards to provide pure bottled water as basic and public service of the highest quality to maintain the health and safety of the public and meet their needs and requirements, in implementation of the directives of H.

H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Kindi explained that adding new packages, at competitive prices, aims to provide and deliver necessary products to households as a service provided by SEWGA within the framework of social responsibility.

Al Kindi stated that thanks to the excellence of the products of the Zulal Water Plant and following the best procedures and systems, the plant obtained the ISO 9001/2000 certification, in addition to the Certificate of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). The factory also obtained the Emirates Quality Mark, which is issued by the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology. The plant products were able to gain the trust of the population.

