SEWA Approves 5,117 Plans, Receives 4,319 Connections' Requests

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has received 5,117 applications for the approval of electricity and water plans and 4,319 requests for permanent connections.

In the first half of this year, SEWA processed 5,117 requests for the endorsement of electricity and water plans.

This included 3,322 requests for approving electricity plans for various projects and 1,795 requests for endorsing water plans.

Additionally, they received 4,319 applications for permanent connections for electricity and water services, consisting of 2,478 applications for permanent electricity connections and 1,913 applications for permanent water connections.

Ibrahim Al Balghouni, the Director of the Joint Services Department, highlighted that the rising number of requests for plan approvals and permanent connections for electricity and water services is an ongoing outcome of the expansion and development projects underway throughout the Emirate of Sharjah in all regions. This growth reflects positive indicators of the economic, social, and cultural progress being experienced by the emirate.

He also stressed that the authority is continuously collaborating with representatives from consulting firms, contractors, and investors to assess and update technical requirements and streamline procedures related to electricity and water requests.