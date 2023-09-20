Open Menu

SEWA Approves 5,117 Plans, Receives 4,319 Connections' Requests

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SEWA approves 5,117 plans, receives 4,319 connections&#039; requests

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has received 5,117 applications for the approval of electricity and water plans and 4,319 requests for permanent connections.

In the first half of this year, SEWA processed 5,117 requests for the endorsement of electricity and water plans.

This included 3,322 requests for approving electricity plans for various projects and 1,795 requests for endorsing water plans.

Additionally, they received 4,319 applications for permanent connections for electricity and water services, consisting of 2,478 applications for permanent electricity connections and 1,913 applications for permanent water connections.

Ibrahim Al Balghouni, the Director of the Joint Services Department, highlighted that the rising number of requests for plan approvals and permanent connections for electricity and water services is an ongoing outcome of the expansion and development projects underway throughout the Emirate of Sharjah in all regions. This growth reflects positive indicators of the economic, social, and cultural progress being experienced by the emirate.

He also stressed that the authority is continuously collaborating with representatives from consulting firms, contractors, and investors to assess and update technical requirements and streamline procedures related to electricity and water requests.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Progress Gas All From

Recent Stories

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference ..

Dubai hosts launch of ‘International Conference on Policymaking: The Future of ..

24 seconds ago
 Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business For ..

Sharjah Chamber to host 1st Gulf-Iraq Business Forum on 26th September

33 seconds ago
 Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit a ..

Emirates Health Services launches mammogram unit at Al Hamidiya Health Centre in ..

15 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; J ..

Expo Centre Sharjah set to host 52nd Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show

15 minutes ago
 Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibili ..

Miral launches group Corporate Social Responsibility strategy

16 minutes ago
 TECNO organized a night photography workshop in co ..

TECNO organized a night photography workshop in collaboration with the Photograp ..

17 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank& ..

Sharjah Ruler approves &#039;Al Mudina Water Tank&#039; project

30 minutes ago
 Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Susta ..

Al Tayer inspects construction work of Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls

31 minutes ago
 DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

DIHAD celebrates International Day of Peace

1 hour ago
 HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support ..

HSBC announces $1 billion funding push to support early-stage climate tech compa ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

Turkish actress Merve Kayaalp commits suicide

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daught ..

Shahid Afridi writes heart-touching note on daughter Ansha's wedding

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East