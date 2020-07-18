SEWA becomes a member of Sigri

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has joined the membership of the International Organisation for Electrical Energy Systems, Sigri, which was founded in 1921 in the French capital Paris, and is concerned with energy affairs of production, transport and distribution, aiming to improve the future of networks.

The membership will contribute to enhancing participation and knowledge exchange among energy systems specialists worldwide, aiming to improve sustainable electricity for all, develop specifications and standards, conduct research and studies and participate in conferences to discuss technical and strategic challenges facing the energy sector.

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, has highlighted the importance of such membership with this International organization, stressing that it will provide the maximum benefits of the specialised research and studies in the fields of energy, contributing in developing a better vision for the future of networks for sustainable development.

He has further emphasised SEWA’s keenness to ensure the efficiency and competition in the electricity industry among the various specialised sectors.