SEWA Begins Work On 3rd List Of Home Rationalisation Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), in collaboration with the Social Services Department, has started the third phase of the Home Rationalisation Initiative.
Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, this initiative has a budget of AED20 million to renovate homes with modern technologies that save electricity and water.
The third list includes 417 homes: 233 in Sharjah, 70 in Khorfakkan, 108 in Kalba, and 6 in the Central Region.
Majid Al Shamsi, Director-General of Institutional Support at SEWA, stated that after receiving the third list from the Social Services Department, the team reviewed it and contacted beneficiaries to schedule visits for inspecting and installing rationalisation devices. The lists were then distributed to qualified teams for inventory and installation of these devices.
The Authority has successfully finished the first phase of a programme aimed at providing 3,916 homes with energy-saving and water-saving devices.
So far, they have installed over 83,000 tools that help conserve electricity and water. This includes more than 60,000 devices to save electricity and around 23,000 tools to save water. Thanks to these upgrades, the homes that participated in the programme have reduced their lighting energy use by 40 percent and their water usage by 63 percent.
He mentioned that the second phase of the initiative has successfully completed upgrades for 2,020 homes. This included the installation of over 50,000 devices designed to save electricity and water. Specifically, they installed nearly 39,000 devices to conserve electricity and about 11,500 tools for water conservation. These upgrades resulted in significant savings: homes are now using 71 percent less electricity compared to the old devices, and water usage has decreased by 62 percent. In total, this initiative has introduced around 134,000 energy and water-saving devices across the homes.
