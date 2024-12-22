Open Menu

SEWA Begins Work On 3rd List Of Home Rationalisation Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), in collaboration with the Social Services Department, has started the third phase of the Home Rationalisation Initiative.

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, this initiative has a budget of AED20 million to renovate homes with modern technologies that save electricity and water.

The third list includes 417 homes: 233 in Sharjah, 70 in Khorfakkan, 108 in Kalba, and 6 in the Central Region.

Majid Al Shamsi, Director-General of Institutional Support at SEWA, stated that after receiving the third list from the Social Services Department, the team reviewed it and contacted beneficiaries to schedule visits for inspecting and installing rationalisation devices. The lists were then distributed to qualified teams for inventory and installation of these devices.

The Authority has successfully finished the first phase of a programme aimed at providing 3,916 homes with energy-saving and water-saving devices.

So far, they have installed over 83,000 tools that help conserve electricity and water. This includes more than 60,000 devices to save electricity and around 23,000 tools to save water. Thanks to these upgrades, the homes that participated in the programme have reduced their lighting energy use by 40 percent and their water usage by 63 percent.

He mentioned that the second phase of the initiative has successfully completed upgrades for 2,020 homes. This included the installation of over 50,000 devices designed to save electricity and water. Specifically, they installed nearly 39,000 devices to conserve electricity and about 11,500 tools for water conservation. These upgrades resulted in significant savings: homes are now using 71 percent less electricity compared to the old devices, and water usage has decreased by 62 percent. In total, this initiative has introduced around 134,000 energy and water-saving devices across the homes.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Budget Sharjah Gas From Million

Recent Stories

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

5 minutes ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

5 minutes ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

35 minutes ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

5 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

5 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

5 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

5 hours ago
 S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East