SEWA central region projects tops AED 92 million in 2022

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) carried out a number of development projects in the central region in 2022.

These included the installation of 994 poles for lighting in Shaabiyat and other areas, the extension of cables totalling 41,730 kilometres, the completion of 254 projects for network modifications, and the construction of distribution substations.

As of the end of 2022, the total cost of the authority's central region development projects was AED 92.171 million.

The development projects implemented by SEWA in the central region during 2022 contributed to upgrading services and achieving stability and consistency of networks, as explained by Khalifa Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Department.