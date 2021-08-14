UrduPoint.com

SEWA Completes 50% Of Strategic Line To Transfer Water

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

SEWA completes 50% of strategic line to transfer water

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed 50 percent of the project to extend a strategic line to transfer water from Al Rahmaniya to Al Azra, to enhance the efficiency of the network and regulate water pressure, as well as serve all the areas that it passes through, especially the Sustainable City next to Al Rahmaniyah and Um Faneen Area.

Engineer Essam Al Mulla, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, explained that the new project is a major step towards enhancing the ability of the SEWA to provide clean water to the emirate's residents in a sustainable manner and with appropriate pressure.

He pointed out that the authority's strategy is to develop water projects and their sustainability through expansions and ambitious development projects to keep pace with the comprehensive development process witnessed by the emirate under the leadership of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He stressed that the authority follows the latest technical specifications in the production and distribution of water, adding that the authority is keen to use environmentally friendly materials that maintain quality in the implementation of the water network.

He pointed out that the total cost of the project amounts to about AED20.21 million. The line is more than 12 kilometres long and has a diameter of 600mm. Work on the project began last March and is expected to be complete in March 2022, including various construction works.

The team is working diligently to overcome all the difficulties and challenges it faced during the implementation, he added.

The authority is continuing its efforts to enhance and strengthen the water transmission and distribution networks in all regions of the emirate, he said in conclusion.

