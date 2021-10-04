SEWA completes 85 percent of Muwailih Commercial natural gas pipeline

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) The Natural Gas Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed 85 percent of the natural gas pipeline from Al Rahmaniya Gas Station to Muwailih commercial area.

The project is aimed at delivering natural gas services to Muwailih area’s residents and developing projects, implementing the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Amna Bin Hadda, Director of the Natural Gas Department, explained that the natural gas network has been completed in various areas, such as Nasma Residences (100 percent completion), Al Zahia 5 and 6 (15 percent completion), and Al Atain (10 percent completion).

She pointed out that the natural gas network and the pumping station operate according to the best technical specifications, and the highest international safety and security systems.

Bin Hadda indicated that SEWA encourages Sharjah residents to use natural gas as an alternative fuel to liquefied gas, as it contributes to preserving the environment. She added that the natural gas network and the gas station operate according to the best technical specifications and the highest international safety and security systems.