SEWA completes development project of Al Falaj water pumping station

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The Department of Water and Desalination Plants at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) revealed the completion of a project to replace and develop Al Falaj water pumping station with a pumping capacity of 73.9 million gallons per day, contributing to saving 879 megawatts of electricity annually and reducing carbon dioxide emissions to 503 tonnes annually, at a total cost amounted to AED 10 million.

Commenting on this, Faisal Al Serkal, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department, explained that the Authority is working to develop desalination units and pumping stations in implementation of the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to work on developing projects and raising their efficiency to meet the increasing demand for energy and water.

He pointed out that the Authority is working on studying and implementing a set of development projects for desalination and water pumping stations in an effort to keep pace with the great development and achieve its development plan, in cooperation with all government agencies and specialised companies, to complete projects with quality, efficiency and in the fastest time.

He also indicated that raising the efficiency of the Falaj station is one of the future projects, which will, in turn, contribute to enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of the water sector and contribute to the delivery of water quantities to various areas.

Al Serkal stressed that the Authority succeeded in implementing the project without affecting the daily pumping requirements and that the dealers were not affected by the development stages of the pumping station.