SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed the electricity connection of 1,916 projects in Sharjah during the first half of 2023, after ticking all procedures and requirements boxes to ensure the safety and security of the connections.



Abdul Rahim Al Zarouni, Deputy Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, explained that the authority continues to deliver electricity to all new projects, covering all sectors.

He stressed the authority's continuation in developing its services to meet Sharjah citizens' and residents' requirements and needs.

