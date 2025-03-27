SEWA completes Houshi 33/11 kV power transmission station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the commencement of operation of Houshi power transmission station of 33/11 kV, at a total cost of AED 23 million.

The station will contribute to strengthening and developing the power transmission and distribution networks in the Emirate of Sharjah and providing high-quality services to the residents of Houshi and neighbouring areas.

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Power Transmission Department, explained that the station was completed, connected to the grid, and operated according to the highest safety and security standards. It is equipped with advanced systems to ensure quality and efficiency. This is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continuously develop services and within the framework of SEWA commitment to implementing projects according to the best specifications and within the fastest timeframe to provide the best services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Tunaiji added that the station operation comes as part of the Authority's strategic plan to develop energy transmission and distribution projects, which includes the implementation of power transmission stations in several areas. This aims to achieve stability and consistency in power networks and meet the needs of new development projects.

Engineer Abdullah Al Kous, Deputy Director of the Power Transmission Department at SEWA, confirmed that the station consists of three transformers, each with a capacity of 20 megavolt-amperes, in addition to eight 33-kilovolt breakers, 25 11-kilovolt breakers, and capacitors.