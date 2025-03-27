Open Menu

SEWA Completes Houshi 33/11 KV Power Transmission Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 09:45 PM

SEWA completes Houshi 33/11 kV power transmission station

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the commencement of operation of Houshi power transmission station of 33/11 kV, at a total cost of AED 23 million.

The station will contribute to strengthening and developing the power transmission and distribution networks in the Emirate of Sharjah and providing high-quality services to the residents of Houshi and neighbouring areas.
Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Power Transmission Department, explained that the station was completed, connected to the grid, and operated according to the highest safety and security standards. It is equipped with advanced systems to ensure quality and efficiency. This is in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continuously develop services and within the framework of SEWA commitment to implementing projects according to the best specifications and within the fastest timeframe to provide the best services to the residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al Tunaiji added that the station operation comes as part of the Authority's strategic plan to develop energy transmission and distribution projects, which includes the implementation of power transmission stations in several areas. This aims to achieve stability and consistency in power networks and meet the needs of new development projects.

Engineer Abdullah Al Kous, Deputy Director of the Power Transmission Department at SEWA, confirmed that the station consists of three transformers, each with a capacity of 20 megavolt-amperes, in addition to eight 33-kilovolt breakers, 25 11-kilovolt breakers, and capacitors.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah UAE Dirham Gas Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards ..

DoH’s digital transformation sets new standards in healthcare service excellen ..

33 seconds ago
 Department of Community Development launches Volun ..

Department of Community Development launches Volunteer in 60 Seconds initiative

43 seconds ago
 Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, invest ..

Dubai Chambers discuss strengthening trade, investment relations with Indian Amb ..

1 minute ago
 Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 mil ..

Tariq Al Futtaim Investments contributes AED 3 million to Fathers' Endowment cam ..

1 minute ago
 SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

SCI, TBHF send aid plane to Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Educa ..

Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Private Education, Social Sector Committee ..

2 minutes ago
SEWA completes Houshi 33/11 kV power transmission ..

SEWA completes Houshi 33/11 kV power transmission station

2 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..

4 hours ago
 Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire

4 hours ago
 CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction wit ..

CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwa ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East