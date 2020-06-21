SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

Sharjah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has completed the implementation of a natural gas network in all areas of Rahmaniyah, with a length of 305 km.

This bring the length of the network in the city of Sharjah to 1750 km.

SEWA is currently working on implementing a strategic line from the Rahmaniyah station to the Muwailih commercial area with a length of 16 km, to serve the region and a number of areas and development projects, such as Al Waha, Nasma, Al Zahia and other new projects. Such new projects comes in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

SEWA aims to deliver services to the people of the Rahmaniyah areas, and to take advantage of the natural gas pumping station. The services connects to 700 residential villas, and the rest of the buildings are underway, as the natural gas network has been started in the areas of Al Seyouh and the network will be implemented for developmental projects.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, highlighted that the natural gas network and the pumping station operate according to the best technical specifications and the highest international safety and security systems.

He also noted that the plan aims to reach natural gas to all areas of Sharjah, and in this framework studies are carried out to continue to establish stations and the implementation of extensions in Sharjah.

The Chairman of SEWA pointed out that the number of people who benefit from natural gas services in Sharjah exceeded 300,000, and that SEWA continues to expand the natural gas network in the new areas of Sharjah and the Eastern Region in Kalba and Khorfakkan.

He added that the natural gas project in Sharjah has achieved great success, and SEWA continues to prepare and implement strategic plans for its development, as some 300,000 people in commercial, residential and industrial areas are currently benefiting from it, and the city's gas network has reached about 2000 km. In addition to, implementing gas extensions in Khorfakkan has a length of 90 km, and implementation of natural gas extensions in Kalba city of 120 km.