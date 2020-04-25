SEWA completes preventive maintenance in 183 electricity stations

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has completed periodic maintenance work for 183 electricity distribution stations with 33 voltage, across the Emirate of Sharjah, and implemented an extensive maintenance programme for electricity networks and transformers in preparation for summer months.

Eng. Dr.

Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that SEWA is working at full capacity to enhance electricity networks in all regions of the emirate in addition to achieving stability and providing services of the latest international standards, with continuous maintenance and follow-up of all stations and networks.

He added that SEWA has prepared specific programmes for the periodic and preventive maintenance from October 15 till the end April 15 of each year, including the maintenance of distribution stations and transformers in various regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, to ensure their efficiency.