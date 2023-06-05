UrduPoint.com

SEWA Completes Project To Extend Strategic Water Pipeline In Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 09:45 AM

SEWA completes project to extend strategic water pipeline in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has concluded the extension project of a crucial main pipeline with a diameter of 800mm, aimed at transporting water from Al Zubair Station to Al Shanouf Suburb.

This significant endeavour, initiated in mid-July 2022, utilised environmentally friendly materials to ensure water quality, while effectively catering to the growing demand for freshwater in the region. The new pipeline is poised to provide residents in the areas of Mahdub, Hadibah, and the new sections of Al Shanouf Suburb with a sustainable supply of fresh and pure water, thereby bolstering the efficiency of the existing network.

Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, said that the project follows the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide essential services to newly developed areas following the most stringent standards.

Al Sarkal highlighted the successful completion of all stages of the strategic water transportation pipeline, including excavation, pipe installation, control valve chambers, protection, and maintenance of surrounding roads.

The implementation employed carbon steel pipes coated with safe and sanitary epoxy in adherence to the latest international standards governing the freshwater distribution and transportation systems. Rigorous water pressure tests have been carried out, confirming the pipeline's readiness for operation.

With a length exceeding 6 km and an 800mm diameter, the project's total cost amounts to approximately AED15.5 million.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Gas All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2023

22 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 20 ..

OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d, throughout 2024

11 hours ago
 UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of ‘Childhood Care Conference’

14 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.