Open Menu

SEWA Completes Water Networks In Al Qutainah Areas 1, 2, 4

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has successfully completed water network projects in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, and 4, with a total network length of approximately 42 km and a total cost of AED21 million.

Work is currently underway to extend water lines in Al Qutainah areas 5 and 6, which are expected to be completed by mid-year.

Faisal Al-Sarkal, Director of the Water Department, stated that the authority continues its efforts to extend water networks in new areas and enhance the transmission and distribution networks across the Emirate of Sharjah. This initiative is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Al-Sarkal emphasised that the new water network projects are part of the authority's plans to ensure water supply in the Emirate of Sharjah and achieve comprehensive development across all sectors.

He confirmed that the authority adheres to the latest technical specifications in using pipes for water networks, which are made from GRE (Glass Reinforced Epoxy), a material reinforced with fiberglass.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Gas All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 minutes ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 minutes ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

17 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

17 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

32 minutes ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

47 minutes ago
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

1 hour ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

1 hour ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East