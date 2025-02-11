SEWA Completes Water Networks In Al Qutainah Areas 1, 2, 4
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has successfully completed water network projects in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, and 4, with a total network length of approximately 42 km and a total cost of AED21 million.
Work is currently underway to extend water lines in Al Qutainah areas 5 and 6, which are expected to be completed by mid-year.
Faisal Al-Sarkal, Director of the Water Department, stated that the authority continues its efforts to extend water networks in new areas and enhance the transmission and distribution networks across the Emirate of Sharjah. This initiative is in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr.
Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Executive Council.
Al-Sarkal emphasised that the new water network projects are part of the authority's plans to ensure water supply in the Emirate of Sharjah and achieve comprehensive development across all sectors.
He confirmed that the authority adheres to the latest technical specifications in using pipes for water networks, which are made from GRE (Glass Reinforced Epoxy), a material reinforced with fiberglass.
