UrduPoint.com

SEWA Delivers Electricity To 3,733 Projects In Sharjah In 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 11:00 AM

SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the connection of electric current to 3,733 projects with a load of up to 628 MVA, after completing inspection procedures and fulfilling all security and safety requirements, and extending feeders to the low and medium voltage networks with a length of 505 km, in Sharjah, 2022.

The authority performed maintenance works for 8,643 11kV substations and 880 sub-distribution boards. In addition, it carried out general maintenance works for 382 sites within the framework of the authority's keenness to provide the best services to the residents of the emirate and facilitate them.

Dr. Eng. Hassan Al Zarouni, Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, indicated that the mechanism for connecting electricity to the facilities begins with the electrical contractor submitting a request to connect the electricity service in the Shared Services Department, after completing 80% of the project completion stage. The application will then be transferred to the competent authority to determine the likely feeding point to supply the facility with electricity and carry out a field visit by a specialised engineer to inspect the site in order to make a final report on the facility’s needs of materials.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Visit SITE Gas All Best

Recent Stories

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

Major power breakdown across Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd January 2023

2 hours ago
 City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top ..

City maintain title hopes; Arsenal continue on top of PL; Barca earned hard-fou ..

10 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremi ..

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu D ..

Nahyan bin Zayed crowns Perez victor of 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.