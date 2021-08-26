UrduPoint.com

SEWA Delivers Gas To 112 Projects In Kalba, Khorfakkan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) The Natural Gas Office in the Eastern Region of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the delivery of natural gas to 112 housing projects in the cities of Kalba and Khorfakkan.

In addition to the expansion of the ground gas networks with a length of 26 km. The extension of main lines to support the ground networks. Along with the completion of the first phase of the Al Haray area in the city of Khorfakkan, which is 22 km long, for the benefit of about 205 residential villas, during the period from January 1 to July 1.

Khaled Al Hosani, Director of the Natural Gas Office in the Eastern Region of SEWA, indicated that the natural gas project in the Eastern Region has witnessed a great development, as more than 130 kilometres have been completed.

The Director of the Natrual Gas Office in the Eastern Region of SEWA maintained that more than 560 people are currently benefiting from it in various area in Kalba City, and more than 1,600 people in Khorfakkan, highlighting that more extensions are being implemented in the network.

Al Hosani stressed that such efforts are in line with directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the necessity of paying attention to infrastructure projects and providing the elements of a decent life for the people of the Emirate of Sharjah.

