SEWA delivers services to 12 projects in Central Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The Central Region Department in Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) completed a number of development projects, including the installation of 1,034 lighting poles in a number of regions and branches of the Central Region, including lighting Suhaila Road, and a number of projects in the areas of Al-Washa, Al-Bustan, Fali and Mleiha, Tal Al-Zafaran and Shawka road, as part of the development projects that serve residents and provide safety to drivers on the roads.

SEWA also completed maintenance of 294 lighting poles in different areas including Al-Madam, Fali, Al Dhaid and Taibah.

Khalifa Muhammad Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Central Region Department at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained that during the first quarter of 2021, electricity services were connected to 12 projects, and electrical cables were extended in different neighbourhoods.

The statistical report for the first quarter of 2021 indicated that the SEWGA is working on the implementation of two distribution stations (33 kV) in the regions of Nizwa and Al Dhaid, as well as improving networks in both regions.

During the next phase, SEWGA will work to implement a number of development projects related to networks and distribution stations in the cities of the Central Region, in an effort to achieve its development plan in cooperation with all government agencies.

Work has been contracted for a meteorological station aiming to provide climate information for studies on renewable energy projects, wind and solar energy.

SEWA exerts efforts to promote sustainability, develop a comprehensive energy strategy and find the best solutions and technologies for energy efficiency, in accordance with the highest standards, through building collaborations with all parties to apply the latest technology in the fields of energy and environmental sustainability, and provide the best services to Sharjah residents.