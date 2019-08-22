SEWA delivers services to new Kalba Industrial Area

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has announced the delivery of electricity, water and gas services to the new industrial zone in Kalba city from the low pressure network in the region, until the establishment of a new high pressure station in the region, under the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority has received two applications for the delivery of services in the new industrial zone, in addition to 67 applications have been studied and approved their plans to start the construction stages and will be delivered to them from the same low pressure network.

He commended the directives of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi to Department of Town Planning and Survey to allocate a land to SEWA in Kalba City to build 33 High Voltage Station to serve the new industrial zone, which will include more than 1500 buildings.

In the meantime, SEWA announced H.H. Sheikh Sultan's approval of the scholarship lists for 2019/2020 for 710 outstanding students in high school to join the Universities of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah.

Rashid Al Leem, said that the Ruler of Sharjah has "approved a list of scholarships with a total of 710 students at the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, including approximately 550 scholarships at the University of Sharjah and the rest at the American University of Sharjah."

It's noteworthy that SEWA is providing a scholarships programme for the outstanding high school students to study at the University of Sharjah (UoS) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS).