UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEWA Discuss Collaboration With French Delegation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

SEWA discuss collaboration with French delegation

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has received a French delegation headed by Sébastien Arbola, CEO of ENGIE, in the aim of developing the skills of human cadres, reviewing the Authority's experience, identifying the best practices and the latest solutions used in the field of innovation and smart solutions and implementing a plan to reducing the carbon emissions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has received a French delegation headed by Sébastien Arbola, CEO of ENGIE, in the aim of developing the skills of human cadres, reviewing the Authority's experience, identifying the best practices and the latest solutions used in the field of innovation and smart solutions and implementing a plan to reducing the carbon emissions.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, hosted the delegation and emphasised the keenness of SEWA in exchanging the experiences with institutions all around the world to ensure providing the best services to its users in the emirate in the most sustainable and effective manner.

He added, "As we progress in the stages of implementing our strategic goals of raising the energy efficiency, we can benefit of ENGIE’s experience in this regard, which is willing to help us achieve our sustainable development goals."

ENGIE delegation highlighted the solutions and services provided by the company and stressed that the company is keen to activate cooperation with SEWA being one of the leading authorities in the UAE and pioneering in the implementation of projects that protect environment and reduce pollution.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water UAE Company Sharjah Rashid Progress All Best

Recent Stories

International Astronomical Union names new star &# ..

13 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE Pass system will transform custom ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues warning of rough seas in Arabian Gulf

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 December 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Istanbul opposition mayor faces financial squeeze

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.