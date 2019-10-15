UrduPoint.com
SEWA Discusses Securing Cables With Korean Delegation

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:45 PM

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority,SEWA, confirmed that the authority is working with all local and international companies to secure their needs of high-quality cables to implement its strategy in the development of old networks and future expansion projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority,SEWA, confirmed that the authority is working with all local and international companies to secure their needs of high-quality cables to implement its strategy in the development of old networks and future expansion projects.

This came during a meeting Al Leem held with a delegation from LS Korean Cables Company during which the two sides discussed areas of mutual cooperation and provision of high quality cables and equipment needed to carry on with developing transporting and distributing networks in all parts of Sharjah and to conduct studies and research in energy and conservation of environment sectors, as well as plans and projects contained in SEWA’s strategic and technical plan for the training of human resources.

Al Leem reviewed a number of SEWA’s strategic plans and future projects, and the efforts of the Authority in the areas of development of distribution networks and the replacement of old cables in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah according to the best international standards.

For his part, the head of the Korean delegation reviewed LS Cable Company's experience in the application of the quality systems, protection and inspections, and ensure the quality of products, devices and equipment used by the company in the manufacture of globally competitive products.

