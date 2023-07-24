Open Menu

SEWA, EWEC Collaborate For Greener Energy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SEWA, EWEC collaborate for greener energy

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2023) Sharjah's Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) has joined hands with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to enhance energy infrastructure and boost electricity production efficiency.

They will also implement low-carbon reverse osmosis water desalination plants to support the clean energy strategy and achieve the country's climate neutrality vision by 2050.

In a meeting at the Authority's headquarters, Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, and Abdullah Abdulrahman Mohammed Obaid Al Shamsi, Director-General of SEWA, welcomed Osman Juma Al Ali, CEO of the EWEC.

Al Suwaidi emphasised that the Authority's strategy focuses on continued collaboration with strategic partners to provide exceptional services, meet the increasing energy and water demand, and balance demand and sustainability goals.

He praised the ongoing cooperation of the EWEC with the Authority.

Under the guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Authority is committed to cooperating with various entities and using advanced technologies to support the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050. This involves improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, minimising the environmental impact, and promoting optimal energy consumption through specialised research and studies. The Authority will also continue developing energy infrastructure projects across Sharjah.

