SEWA, Finland Discuss Cooperation In Sustainability And Training

Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

SEWA, Finland discuss cooperation in sustainability and training

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has received Marianne Nissila, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE, and a number of officials to brief them on SEWA’s innovative initiatives in the fields of energy efficiency and environmental preservation, provision of ideal working environment for employees.

They discussed ways of cooperation in the fields of scientific research and sustainability in energy projects, training of human resources and attracting Finnish companies to participate in infrastructure development projects in Sharjah.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, Al Leem stressed the distinguished relations between the UAE in general and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular with Finland, which resulted in constructive cooperation in various fields, especially the energy sector.

He pointed out that SEWA is activating the strategic partnership and exchanging expertise with all parties and institutions in the region and the world, stressing that the Authority has achieved a global reputation by applying the best standards in the field of institutional excellence and quality, in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in establishing the approach of excellence and innovation in government departments.

During the meeting, Al Leem highlighted SEWA’s efforts in achieving the objectives of Sharjah's strategy for energy sustainability and raising the efficiency of plant production by at least 50 per cent.

The meeting also touched on the Authority's smart initiatives to provide the best services to the clients.

He called on Finnish companies to participate in the various projects of the Authority, especially projects of energy efficiency and smart transformation in the provision of services and training of human resources on international best practices.

Finland's Ambassador praised SEWA’s efforts to promote the energy sector and environmental initiatives, and the distinguished role in launching sustainable development initiatives and the preparation of a distinct strategy for SEWA based on advanced technology and specialised scientific research that paves the way towards adopting sustainability and developing environmental awareness.

She expressed great interest in the participation of Finnish companies in SEWA’s development projects, calling on Finnish companies to visit SEWA to learn about its initiatives and projects and to exchange expertise and participate in the implementation of projects.

