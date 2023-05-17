UrduPoint.com

SEWA Highlights GIS Importance At MBRSC’s Webinar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) recently participated in the “GIS Intelligence” webinar, which was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

During the webinar, SEWA presented its vision, mission, objectives, and strategies for implementing strategic projects, highlighting the importance of geographic information systems and continuous development in implementing these plans in collaboration with various departments of the authority.

Fatima Ali Asghar, Director of Information Technology and Communication at SEWA, emphasised the significance of GIS systems in project implementation and monitoring, noting that the authority has been using the system since 2004 and has made efforts to develop it with the latest technology.

She thanked the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre and the Emirati Society of GIS and Remote Sensing for organising the webinar and inviting the authority to participate.

She also discussed the various applications and programmes developed by the SEWA’s IT and GIS departments to facilitate tasks and future planning.

