SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) implemented many development projects in Khorfakkan city in 2022, as it implemented 36 sub-distribution stations, in addition to the completion of 80 percent of the main distribution station 11/33 kV (Al Haray Station No. 3) with a total capacity of 60 MVA, which feeds 502 residential plots of land in Al Haray area, and electricity has been connected to 326 new consumers in different locations in Khorfakkan.

The authority completed a project to develop and modernise the power station in Nahwa area, by completely replacing the existing electric generators with modern ones, according to the latest systems and with a production capacity of 3000 kilovolt-amperes. 33/11 kilovolts according to the strategic plan and taking into account the best security, safety, and security systems.

Water was connected to the Al Haray project in 344 residential villas, replacing water networks in several areas and implementing street lighting projects in different areas.

Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Department of SEWA, confirmed that the authority continues to implement all development projects in Khorfakkan city in all regions, whether in electricity and lighting networks projects, networks modification, or water projects.

He explained that the development projects for the transmission and distribution of electricity are continuing in Khorfakkan, where a study and follow-up is currently being conducted to connect two distribution substations 11/0.433 kV with a total capacity of 3000 kVA to the Khorfakkan distribution network to feed the Khorfakkan Corniche development project affiliated with Shurooq and follow up on the new hotel project in the Al Mudaifi area with a total capacity of 17,500 kVA, and the health center project in Yarmouk, with a total capacity of 3,000 kVA.

The electrical network in the Shis region through the city of Khorfakkan, passing through the tunnels, after the operation of the tunnel station, 11/33 kV, according to the strategic plan.

Maintenance has also been carried out for the gas units that operate in the station, and comprehensive maintenance for the gas unit No. 5. An operational test was conducted for the unit and its entry into the electricity network, provided that the station is in a state of readiness for any expected demand to increase electrical loads or an emergency during the summer period in the city of Khorfakkan. Pumps were also installed and replaced. Fire water at the Khorfakkan electricity production and water desalination plant

In the field of water, an additional water tank project has been completed in the city of Khor Fakkan with a capacity of 2 million gallons to increase the storage capacity, reaching 11 million gallons per day.

The authority is working in cooperation with several agencies to improve the efficiency of the network and replace the water lines in several areas. As a result, the water network has been replaced by Al-Waraiya, the Al-Bardi network, 65 percent of the Al-Medifi network, and the gravel network. Work is also underway to implement a project to connect water services to the withdrawal rest area by constructing two water pumping stations networks with a length of 7000 metres to feed Al Suhub resting place, which is located at an altitude of (580 metres) above sea level, in addition to the completion of the implementation of a project to deliver water to 344 villas in residential neighborhoods.

He added that the lighting projects implemented by the Authority in Khorfakkan during the year 2022 included the lighting of the sloped roads in Wadi Shi, with the installation of 64 poles, the project of lighting the road of the Department of Economic Development with 26 poles, and the lighting of Khorfakkan and the Pearl Corniche with energy-saving searchlights and decorative lighting poles with a height of 12 metres, and the implementation of a plan to replace the lighting with several areas of Khor Fakkan to energy-saving ones; 119 energy-saving lamps and searchlights were replaced.

