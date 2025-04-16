SEWA Implements Over 19 Energy Transmission Projects In 2024
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed a number of strategic projects that have enhanced energy transmission capabilities and stabilised the electrical grid, with more than 19 projects accomplished in 2024. This initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to improve energy infrastructure and enhance network efficiency.
Hamad Al-Taniji, Director of the Energy Transmission Department, noted that several projects have been successfully completed in 2024, contributing to the development of electrical grid infrastructure and providing high-quality services that meet future needs.
He emphasised the authority's commitment to achieving further excellence and innovation, ensuring the reliability of the electrical network in line with future developments and achieving the highest levels of performance and efficiency.
The executed projects included the 220 kV Airport Station, the dynamic development project at Al-Tay Station for energy transmission, and other initiatives aimed at improving electrical transmission efficiency at Wasit, Al-Shanouf, and Al-Ghubayba stations. Additionally, upgrades and modernisation of current transformers at several main stations were carried out to ensure operational stability.
Partial discharge detection systems (GIS PD) were also installed at both the sports Centre Station and Al-Liyah 132 kV Station, enhancing the reliability of the electrical system. Furthermore, the project to lower overhead lines in the areas of Al-Ma'ahid, Al-Hoshi, and Al-Tay was implemented to support the Union Train project, a pivotal step in promoting sustainable transportation.
Abdullah Al-Kous, Deputy Director of the Energy Transmission Department, stated that in 2024, several energy transmission stations were completed and operational, including Al-Jadah - 3 (33/11 kV), Souq Haraj - 2 (33/11 kV), and Al-Madina - 3 (33/11 kV), which supply the Al-Milihah Dairy Project and nearby projects. The network modifications in the Al-Milihah area to connect to Al-Madina Station, Al-Rahmaniyah - 4 (33/11 kV), and Al-Falah - 1 (33/11 kV) were also accomplished, along with network modifications in Al-Tay.
The project to connect the Al-Hawel Emirates building using the advanced connection system (33/0.415 kV) was completed, improving electrical protection systems and making adjustments to transmission and distribution systems to ensure higher efficiency and greater reliability.
He added that the authority's energy transmission plan for 2025 focuses on a set of strategic objectives, including expanding on previous successes, leveraging acquired expertise in future project implementation, integrating the latest technologies in energy transmission processes to enhance performance and operations, and fostering collaboration among different teams to ensure projects are executed effectively and efficiently.
Additionally, the temporary station for the Al-Qutayna area (33/11 kV) will be operational.
