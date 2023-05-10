UrduPoint.com

SEWA Inaugurates New Office In Muwaileh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 07:45 PM

SEWA inaugurates new office in Muwaileh

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) inaugurated a new office in Muwaileh, to acquaint subscribers with mechanism of electronic services and its advantages.
The new office was established and designed in an innovative way and provided with the latest equipment and specifications through which the subscriber can apply for the service directly.

Hussein Al-Askar, Director of the Customer Service Department, affirmed that the authority continues to implement development projects, according to a number of standards and foundations, to facilitate procedures and provide services easily. These projects include innovative designs and special halls that keep pace with development in providing services in inventive ways that differ from traditional methods, and to ensure that transactions are completed quickly, with the required quality.

He emphasised that the newly opened Muwaileh Centre is situated on a 640 square metre plot of land.

The new office has equipped hallways that give clients privacy and comfort while they submit and complete their transactions using innovative software and technology that meets the highest standards. Additionally, assistants were available to direct clients, respond to their questions, and outline the application process for the Authority's services.

The opening of the new office will help consumers adopt a culture of using electronic and digital technologies .

