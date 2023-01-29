UrduPoint.com

SEWA Installs 955 Lighting Poles To Al Bataeh Cycling Track

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

SEWA installs 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) installed 955 lighting poles to Al Bataeh cycling track project, which operate according to the best specifications.


The project was completed in a record time of no more than two and a half months, in implementation of the directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Hassan Al Zarooni, Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, confirmed that SEWA is keen to provide services for development projects as soon as possible and with high quality.

