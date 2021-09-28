UrduPoint.com

SEWA Launches 'Ongoing Projects' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

SEWA launches &#039;Ongoing Projects&#039; initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) launched an initiative under the slogan "Ongoing Projects", in cooperation with representatives of consulting engineering offices.

The initiative aims at determining the obligations of landlords and consultants, at all stages, before starting project implementation; accessing all data and information related to SEWA legislations, laws, regulations and decisions in force; and availing correct information for landlords and consultants in the implementation stages.

The process contributes to eliminating disputes between landlords and contractors during implementation, saving the cost of any modifications and avoiding any delay in the delivery of services.

Mariam Obaid bin Hashem, Director of the Shared Services Department, explained that the initiative was launched at the SEWA headquarters, in the presence of representatives from 30 consulting offices.

During the next stage, the initiative will be applied on 200 consultancy offices accredited to SEWA.

The initiative aims to define obligations of landlords and consultants before the start of the project to avoid delaying contractors and works.

Through the initiative, a document is signed before starting the project, including the landlord obligation and the service requestor to take full responsibility to notify SEWGA about all project stages and changes, architectural modifications and additions, changing or adding contractors, and notifying SEWA of all project details and stages.

The consulting engineering office is committed to bear full responsibility before SEWA to submit documents for requests for approval of plans and documents for applications for temporary and permanent connections, in accordance with the system followed by the Authority. The consulting engineering office is also committed to bear full responsibility to inform SEWA in writing about the stages of the project completion.

