SEWA Launches A Cooling Truck For Relief Of Workers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:30 PM

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of workers

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, launched a new cooling truck, aimed to help field workers avoid heat exhaustion, especially in hot desert regions during networks extension projects.

The vehicle includes five cooling chambers, equipped with mist sprayers, cold water, and sanitary requirements, to ensure providing a happy, safe, and positive work environment for all workers.

Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, stated that under the directives and vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Authority is keen to provide a healthy and proper working environment for all workers, in line with the best international standards and practices.

Al Leem noted that the authority continuously assesses risks facing workers, especially in extreme heat conditions, and provides proper clothing and equipment to mitigate these risks.

He explained that the idea of the truck came from the site visits he made to interact with workers and get to know their needs. The idea was implemented by Ocean Oilfield Company, member of Amwaj Group in Al Hamriyah Free Zone, he added.

