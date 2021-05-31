SEWA launches a scholarship programme for outstanding students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced that the registration, for the scholarship programme for outstanding high school students to study at the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, is open, starting from May 30 to August 31, 2021.

Khawla bin Hadda, head of the Scholarships Department, confirmed that the scholarship programmes for outstanding Emirati students come in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support outstanding students and alleviate the financial burden of education on parents. The programmes also concert efforts of government agencies, departments and institutions to provide the best educational opportunities that contribute to the preparation of qualified national skills to meet the need of the labour market, especially in technical disciplines.

Commenting also on this, Bin Hadda stressed that the SEWA continues to provide scholarships and support successful students, adding that quality education is the best investment and one of the most important foundations of development.

Bin Hadda pointed that the Authority is keen to provide internships in different departments and projects of the Authority, noting that the SEWA Authority allows students sufficient time to prepare documents and apply for scholarships .

She explained that requests will be received through the SEWA website, whereas the Authority will examine applications for scholarships through a competent committee in accordance with the eligibility rules set by the Authority to receive 2021-2022 scholarships.