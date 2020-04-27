SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, announced the operation of four stations of 132 kV in the past two years, including the Abu Shagara stations, the Sharjah Investment Centre and the University City, operating a Hills station and adding 123 kV to the Al Tai station.

The authority also revealed the operation of 25 sub-stations of 33 kV in various regions of the emirate of Sharjah, as well as new projects to amend networks in a number of areas in Sharjah city, including 132 new lines and projects to amend networks of 33 kV and 11 kV in more than 51 areas in Sharjah.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, explained that the new stations are part of the necessary expansion and development projects and expansion of energy and water projects, and transportation and distribution networks.

He pointed out that the authority paid great attention to developing services in all areas of its work based on its current and future plans, in order to keep pace with the steady growth of load and the urban and population expansion.

He pointed out that the authority works within the framework of a strategy that is concerned with meeting the development needs of electric energy.

Al Leem stressed that the authority is keen on using the best technological solutions that contribute to increasing production and developing performance and reducing the volume of carbon emissions issued by stations in large proportions that enhance the direction of sustainability and energy for the emirate.