SEWA organises 6th annual gathering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has held the 6th annual ‘SEWA Gathering’, at Expo Centre Sharjah,to enhance the spirit of cooperation and highlight the most important achievements accomplished by SEWA’s various departments this year.

The gathering covered many aspects in terms of the development, training, and overall performance of the authority.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, stressed that SEWA under the directive of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to create programmes, projects and launch initiatives that would raise the level of human cadres.

The Chairman of SEWA pointed out that the development achieved by the SEWA came as a result of great efforts from the various teams in the authority, and called on the employees to always maintain this level of excellence through continuous training and qualification. In addition to joining together and coordinating to exchange initiatives, completing tasks accurately and providing services that satisfy customers and strategic partners.