UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEWA Organises 6th Annual Gathering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:45 PM

SEWA organises 6th annual gathering

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has held the 6th annual ‘SEWA Gathering’, at Expo Centre Sharjah,to enhance the spirit of cooperation and highlight the most important achievements accomplished by SEWA’s various departments this year.

The gathering covered many aspects in terms of the development, training, and overall performance of the authority.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, stressed that SEWA under the directive of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aims to create programmes, projects and launch initiatives that would raise the level of human cadres.

The Chairman of SEWA pointed out that the development achieved by the SEWA came as a result of great efforts from the various teams in the authority, and called on the employees to always maintain this level of excellence through continuous training and qualification. In addition to joining together and coordinating to exchange initiatives, completing tasks accurately and providing services that satisfy customers and strategic partners.

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Water Sharjah Rashid From

Recent Stories

Move for low cost breast cancer medicine good news ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Being Informed About Situation With Shooting ..

3 minutes ago

Criminal Case Initiated Over Shooting in Downtown ..

3 minutes ago

All institutions to work under defined parameters ..

3 minutes ago

New Algerian President Appoints Foreign Minister B ..

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Director-General of NMC

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.