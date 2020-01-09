SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, organised the sixth edition of the Sharjah Energy Forum, with the participation of 140 energy companies from 15 countries, along with 359 energy experts.

The forum’s participants discussed their future energy strategy plans for the end of 2025, through 14 worksheets presented by experts.

On the sideline of the forum, an exhibition presented by 35 international companies was held to inform the public about the latest equipment and tools used by the energy sector.

In his speech at the event, Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, praised the turnout and the key topics discussed by the forum’s participants.

Al Leem then highlighted the keenness of SEWA to support scientific research and economic studies related to diversifiying energy sources and environmental protection, noting the related assistance of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The forum also analysed worksheets on future global energy development and highlighted the importance of adopting urgent measures to ensure energy efficiency in all stages of production.

Its participants then stressed the importance of local and international cooperation to creating the best future for the next generations.

SEWA’s strategic plan, which was presented at the forum, includes providing facilities for investors in various sectors to attract their investments to Sharjah. Power connection to projects was also discussed at the forum.

SEWA is working to develop production stations, in cooperation with international companies and universities, Al Leem added while highlighting SEWA’s role in promoting these stations, through using the latest technologies.