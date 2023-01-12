UrduPoint.com

SEWA Provides Khorfakkan Admin With Mobile Electric Generator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 11:45 PM

SEWA provides Khorfakkan admin with mobile electric generator

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has provided the Khorfakkan administration with a mobile electric power generation unit with a capacity of 1500 kVA to face any emergency or sudden maintenance in the various areas of Khorfakkan as part of the authority’s strategy to provide the best services to the public.

Engineer Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Administration, explained that the SEWA is making significant efforts to face any emergency conditions with qualified cadres, considering the highest safety and quality systems in work.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Mobile Sharjah Gas Best

Recent Stories

RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta R ..

RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta Road to 80 km/h

2 minutes ago
 US Government, Media Peddled Russia Bot Hoax Despi ..

US Government, Media Peddled Russia Bot Hoax Despite Pushback by Twitter - Twitt ..

33 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide ex ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide exact date for next elections: M ..

35 seconds ago
 Finland Says Cannot Send Many Tanks to Ukraine as ..

Finland Says Cannot Send Many Tanks to Ukraine as It Needs to Protect Border Wit ..

36 seconds ago
 Garland Says Special Counsel Must be Appointed to ..

Garland Says Special Counsel Must be Appointed to Probe Biden Mishandling Docume ..

37 seconds ago
 Four people died in Abbottabad gas leakage inciden ..

Four people died in Abbottabad gas leakage incident in Abbottabad

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.