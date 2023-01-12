SEWA provides Khorfakkan admin with mobile electric generator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has provided the Khorfakkan administration with a mobile electric power generation unit with a capacity of 1500 kVA to face any emergency or sudden maintenance in the various areas of Khorfakkan as part of the authority’s strategy to provide the best services to the public.

Engineer Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of Khorfakkan Administration, explained that the SEWA is making significant efforts to face any emergency conditions with qualified cadres, considering the highest safety and quality systems in work.