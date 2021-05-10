UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEWA Receives Applications For 1st Quarter Of 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 07:15 PM

SEWA receives applications for 1st quarter of 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) received 3,745 requests to approve project plans for electricity, water and natural gas during the first quarter of year 2021.

SEWGA also received 756 requests for permanent connections and 84 requests for temporary connections.

The Joint Services Department of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority received 3,066 inquiries from customers on their e-mail msd@sewa.gov.ae, and received 180 inquiries from customers via Whatsapp.

It also received 1,904 technical and administrative consultations requests through "Estasherny" ("Consult Me") initiative.

These numbers were reflected in the quarterly statistical report on the development of projects and completed works issued by SEWA.

Maryam Obaid bin Hashem, Director of the Joint Services Department, explained that the Department works on updating technical requirements and facilitating procedures for electricity, water and gas requests.

She added that the work is in cooperation with representatives of consulting offices, contractors and investors, as part of the Department’s exerted efforts to electronically provide services.

Maryam Obaid bin Hashem indicated that the Joint Services Department is constantly working to communicate and coordinate with more than 250 engineering consultancy offices and contractors, and to operationalise the strategic partnership to develop procedures, complete transactions, and save the customers’ time.

She added that the first quarter statistical report included a number of information and facts on the development of business and projects, in addition to SEWA efforts towards the electronic transformation of services.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Water Sharjah Gas From

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.