SEWA receives applications for 1st quarter of 2021

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) received 3,745 requests to approve project plans for electricity, water and natural gas during the first quarter of year 2021.

SEWGA also received 756 requests for permanent connections and 84 requests for temporary connections.

The Joint Services Department of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority received 3,066 inquiries from customers on their e-mail msd@sewa.gov.ae, and received 180 inquiries from customers via Whatsapp.

It also received 1,904 technical and administrative consultations requests through "Estasherny" ("Consult Me") initiative.

These numbers were reflected in the quarterly statistical report on the development of projects and completed works issued by SEWA.

Maryam Obaid bin Hashem, Director of the Joint Services Department, explained that the Department works on updating technical requirements and facilitating procedures for electricity, water and gas requests.

She added that the work is in cooperation with representatives of consulting offices, contractors and investors, as part of the Department’s exerted efforts to electronically provide services.

Maryam Obaid bin Hashem indicated that the Joint Services Department is constantly working to communicate and coordinate with more than 250 engineering consultancy offices and contractors, and to operationalise the strategic partnership to develop procedures, complete transactions, and save the customers’ time.

She added that the first quarter statistical report included a number of information and facts on the development of business and projects, in addition to SEWA efforts towards the electronic transformation of services.