SEWA Recycles 360,000 Litres Of Transformer Oil During 2019

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:00 PM

SEWA recycles 360,000 litres of transformer oil during 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2020) The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, recycled more than 360,000 litres of transformer oils at 33 kV stations and reused the oil after treatment according to the best international specifications during 2019.

The recycling process saved more than AED20 million after one of the ideas presented by employees was applied as part of the "I am Creative" initiative, SEWA said.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, emphasised that the strategy of the Authority depends on the ideas and contributions of its employees, which are implemented to develop the system, and these constructive ideas have contributed to a qualitative shift in performance.

He stressed SEWA’s keenness to encourage employees to participate in the processes of development and continuous improvement of performance and services, and to create an appropriate environment for creativity to achieve excellence, and encourage a culture of continuous development through the real participation of employees to achieve the vision and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Authority’s message and its strategic goals.

The recycling project is considered one of the innovative projects that falls within the Authority’s efforts to achieve a sustainable environment for the emirate, he added.

Saif Al Obaidly, from SEWA, pointed out that the ideas presented by the employees were studied in cooperation with the major international companies and specialised centres before they were applied so that they are compatible with all international and local requirements and specifications.

