SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential water consumption

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Sharjah has witnessed an increase of 16.7 percent in residential sector water consumption between January to April, 2020, a study carried out by Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, confirmed.

It has also observed a decrease in consumption in the industrial sector by 6.6 percent, in commercial sector by 4.2 percent and in the government sector by 2.7 percent, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The study indicated that the quantities of water distributed in the Emirate of Sharjah, during the first quarter of this year achieved an increase of 13 percent reaching 8 billion and 285 million gallons, while it was 7 billion and 319 million gallons during the last quarter of 2019.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, highlighted that the increase in water consumption in the residential sector was due to an increase in the demand as a result of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as large number of people are staying in their homes for long hours in compliance with the National Disinfection Programme.

He added that SEWA is making great efforts to desalinate water for public distribution and has prepared plans to educate the public especially in the residential secto to rationalise consumption of water and raise their awareness of its optimal use.