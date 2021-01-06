SEWA reveals operation of two 33 kV distr. stations in Khor Fakkan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) In line with the development projects taking place in the city of Khor Fakkan, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) announced the operation of the Khor Fakkan tunnel station, with a voltage of 11/33 kilovolts, which will link the Shees area network to the main electricity network.

Operations at The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT) station were upgraded with a voltage of 11/33 kilovolts, as some of the buildings of the academy were previously fed by two temporary feeders of 11 kilovolts from the Yarmouk and Qadisiyah stations. The station also contributes to achieving the stability of the electrical current of the academy and its facility and neighbouring projects.

Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, confirmed that development projects related to electricity, water and gas services are continuing in all regions in the Emirate of Sharjah, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and under the follow-up of H.

H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

He pointed out that operating the tunnels and the academy stations in Khor Fakkan would serve development projects and added that this is a qualitative addition to serving the city's residents and visitors.

Eng. Ahmed Al Mulla, Director of SEWA in Khor Fakkan, indicated that the operation of the new tunnel station would increase the efficiency of lighting the new Khor Fakkan Road. Besides, the new tunnel station will serve the residents of the Shees area, and the development projects in the area, as the Shees network, will be linked to the main network of Khor Fakkan.

This would also achieve stability for the networks and allow the possibility of expanding development projects, as well as upgrading the security and safety standards provided in the station.