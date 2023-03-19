UrduPoint.com

SEWA Reviews Applying New Techs To Achieve Sustainability

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 04:15 PM

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has participated in a discussion within the Water Desalination Projects Forum in the middle East and North Africa, held in Abu Dhabi, on modern and innovative technologies in water desalination and their contribution to achieving sustainability.
Essam Al Mulla, Director of the Water and Desalination Plants Department at SEWA, highlighted several of the authority’s strategies in water desalination through advanced technology to reduce production costs and increase the efficiency of desalination units.

He stressed that the authority is working on providing a sustainable environment for the infrastructure, which translates the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

It emphasises the importance of adopting policies and programmes to rationalise water consumption, use environmentally friendly materials, and use the latest technologies.

He reviewed several development projects the authority implemented according to the best specifications, such as a plan to increase desalinated water production in Sharjah by establishing a plant in Hamriyah to produce 90 million gallons daily and Al Hamriyah desalination plant rehabilitation, which operates with the reverse osmosis system, to raise its production efficiency to a maximum capacity of 20 million gallons of clean water per day, at a cost exceeding 29.5AED million.

Al Mulla stressed that the Authority's strategy aims to interact with community issues and care for the environment in all projects it implements to benefit from renewable energy sources.

