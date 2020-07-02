UrduPoint.com
Thu 02nd July 2020

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, announced that over 150 entities and organisations in addition to community members have participated in its rationalisation initiative "Peak Hour".

The initiative has saved 34 megawatts, MW, over 20.4 tonnes of carbon emissions, the Authority stated.

The Authority also noted that if rationalisation were to continue at the same rate, the savings would reach 816MW a day totalling to an annual saving that could finance building eight electricity generation plants worth AED800 million.

Eng. Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, noted that the "Peak Hour" initiative, which is held for an hour, during a time of high electricity demand, aims to preserve the environment in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He added that SEWA prepared a comprehensive programme to include the members of society to participate in the initiative, as the event has achieved great results in enhancing the public awareness of reducing consumption during peak hours, and attracted many people from ministers, ambassadors and local and Arab public figures, and the support of over 150 government entities.

