SEWA, Sharjah Islamic set up rationalising tools in 494 mosques

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) is continuing to rationalise energy and water consumption in the emirate’s various buildings and facilities, with new water-saving tools installed in 494 mosques in Sharjah. The tools contributed to reducing water consumption by around 69 percent, by circulating a flow rate of two litres per minute for all mosques, as per the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology specifications.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, Deputy Director of the Conservation Department, explained that SEWA finds it essential to provide water and electricity for mosques and set up conservation programmes.

As a result, the total consumption rates per day before installation were 148,667 gallons, while the total consumption rates per day after installation were 45,993 gallons.

He explained that SEWA integrates with all parties to raise awareness of the importance of rationalisation, which benefits citizens, residents, and future generations.

The department obliges contractors and consultants to follow all the requirements for rationalisation with new mosques. The authority is keen on going on with its cooperation with the Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department to review the best international practices in water rationalisation.

