SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), launched a humanitarian initiative to support and protect elderly people with special medical needs in Sharjah, aiming to provide distinguished services and ensure the continuity of electricity services for them in cases of emergencies and during periodic maintenance procedures.

Commenting on this, Abdul Rahman Karam, Director of Emergency Management at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained that the initiative launched by the Authority in cooperation with the Department of Social Services aims to support people with special medical needs.

He indicated that coordination will be made with the Social Services Department to constantly update the database of people with special medical needs and to provide the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority with any changes in their data to deal with any developments.

Kholoud Al Ali, Director of the Elderly Services Centre in the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, praised the efforts of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority in continuous cooperation and coordination with the Department in implementing initiatives concerned with serving and protecting elderly parents.

She affirmed that the initiative, which was launched in cooperation with SEWA, is part of a series of a group of initiatives directed to this category, promoting social responsibility.