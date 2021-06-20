UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SEWA, SSSD Launch Humanitarian Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:45 PM

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), in cooperation with the Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD), launched a humanitarian initiative to support and protect elderly people with special medical needs in Sharjah, aiming to provide distinguished services and ensure the continuity of electricity services for them in cases of emergencies and during periodic maintenance procedures.

Commenting on this, Abdul Rahman Karam, Director of Emergency Management at the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, explained that the initiative launched by the Authority in cooperation with the Department of Social Services aims to support people with special medical needs.

He indicated that coordination will be made with the Social Services Department to constantly update the database of people with special medical needs and to provide the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority with any changes in their data to deal with any developments.

Kholoud Al Ali, Director of the Elderly Services Centre in the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, praised the efforts of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority in continuous cooperation and coordination with the Department in implementing initiatives concerned with serving and protecting elderly parents.

She affirmed that the initiative, which was launched in cooperation with SEWA, is part of a series of a group of initiatives directed to this category, promoting social responsibility.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Sharjah Gas

Recent Stories

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

1 hour ago

DEWA increases desalinated water production to 490 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,850 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.