SEWA to enhance cooperation with Finnish delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) discussed with a Finnish delegation opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experiences in the fields of underground water storage, smart water demand management systems, electronic linkage, among other topics.

This came when Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEWA, received Pekka Voutilainen, Ambassador for Trade and Development at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a delegation of businessmen and representatives of a number of Finnish companies specialised in the fields of water and energy.

Also present during the meeting that took place at the authority's headquarters were Abdullah Al Shamsi, Executive Director, and a number of directors of departments.

SEWA Chairman welcomed the visiting delegation, stressing that the authority is working to activate the strategic partnership and exchange expertise and experiences with all local and international bodies and institutions to implement best practices and prepare and develop a future strategy for water and energy projects in Sharjah to meet the growing demand and provide the best services for customers, according to the vision and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the meeting, he reviewed the axes of the authority's strategy and projects during the next phase, pointing out that the authority's strategic plan includes a comprehensive study of the water network and setting appropriate plans for its development to suit the future developments and needs of the emirate, and the development of transportation and distribution operations to ensure that water reaches all areas.

Voutilainen highlighted the keenness of the Finnish companies to activate cooperation with SEWA across various sectors.